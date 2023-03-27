FCT health workers want nutrient powder added to kids’ immunisation

Health workers in the FCT have called for free distribution of the micronutrient powder to be included in the routine immunisation of children in the…

They made the call in Abuja at the Community Component Closeout Meeting on Enhancing Infant and Young Children’s Nutrition through the Home Fortification Project in the FCT and in Nigeria.

According to them, the adoption of the project will help to reduce the rate of malnutrition among infants and young children in the country.

The meeting was organised by the FCT Primary Health Care Board in collaboration with Nutrition International and Plan International Nigeria with funding from the Government of Canada.

It is estimated that two million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition but only two out of every 10 children affected are currently treated and catered for.

To improve the micro nutrient status of children in the FCT, Nutrition International through Plan International introduced the micronutrient powder in the urban slums of AMAC and Gwagwalada in the FCT through community outreaches in 2022.

The powder is to be given to 55,000 children between six and 23 months of age.

The MicroNutrient Powder is a combination of at least iron, zinc and Vitamin A used to prevent malnutrition in children and during emergencies.

At the occasion, the Director, FCT Primary Healthcare Board, who commended Plan International and Nutrition International, pledged the FCTA’s commitment to partner more stakeholders to enhance the wellbeing of its citizens.

The representative of Plan International Nigeria, Mr Laban Onesimus, commended the stakeholders who ensured the success of the programme in the past one year.

On his part, Representative of Nutrition International Mr Babajide Adebisi, who explained that the programme was borne out of the realisation that Nigeria had the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence of 37 per cent of children under five years with only 11 per cent of children aged six to 23 months who were fed the minimum acceptable diet, reiterated the commitment of his organisation to ensure more programmes to support government’s effort in addressing malnutrition.