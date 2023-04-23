FCT Golf Chair, Moh’d Kabir calls for grassroots development

The FCT Golf Association Chairman, Engr Oladapo Olaide Moh’d Kabir has called for the development of the sport at the grassroots level across the country.…

The FCT Golf Association Chairman, Engr Oladapo Olaide Moh’d Kabir has called for the development of the sport at the grassroots level across the country.

Moh’d Kabir made this known in a statement while congratulating Muslims, particularly his board members, officials, coaches, players and the media.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media, Olawale Ayeni, Kabir prayed the festive period will signal a new beginning for Nigerians.

“May this Eid be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness in your life. Have a wonderful Eid celebration, let us do more in sacrificing for others so that the nation can be blessed with rewards for patriotic and selfless efforts, I also urge us to remember the poor and the needy among us” he said.

The FGA boss reiterated the commitments of his FCT-led board on taking the game of golf to all the six area councils in the nation’s capital while calling on the corporate world to join forces with the association to make it a reality.

“The game of golf is not for the elite alone, we are calling on the private individuals and corporate organisations to assist us so as to make the sport become a household sport in the capital of the most populous nation in Africa,” he said.