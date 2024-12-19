FCT gets new controller of Correctional Service

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has appointed a new Controller, Mr Olatubosun Ajibogun, to head its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Samson Duza, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Duza said that Ajibogun, a seasoned correctional service officer, had taken over the reins from his predecessor, Ibrahim Usman, who has been redeployed to Zone ‘R’ Maiduguri as Acting Zonal Coordinator.

SPONSOR AD

Tinubu arrives N/Assembly to present N47.96trn 2025 budget

Tinubu, Abbas, others greet Buhari at 82