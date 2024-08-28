FCT FADAMA-CARES holds training for beneficiaries

The FCT FADAMA-CARES has organised a day’s pre-disbursement capacity building training for its Batch B beneficiaries. Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training in…

The FCT FADAMA-CARES has organised a day’s pre-disbursement capacity building training for its Batch B beneficiaries.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training in Gwagwalada Area Council on Tuesday, the Coordinator of FCT FADAMA-CARES, Mr Usman Adangara, said the training was designed to build the capacity of participants in the areas of group dynamics, book/record keeping, environmental management, procurement and protect monitoring/evaluation.

He said the FCT FADAMA-CARES programme, which is being implemented using the World Bank programme for results financing model, was equally leveraging on the community-driven approach in financing a community-level programme investment.

He said the objective was to increase food security and safe functioning of food supply.

In his speech, the FCT Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Lawan Kolo Geidam, his Permanent Secretary, Mrs Grace Adayilo, said FCT FADAMA-CARES had successfully disbursed grants to 7,383 beneficiaries from 109 farming community associations across the FCT.