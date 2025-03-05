FCT fadama cares begins training of enumerators

The FCT Fadama Cares has flagged -off training for enumerators that will conduct endline and beneficiaries impact assessment surveys.

Speaking during the flag-off, the Acting Coordinator of Fadama Cares in the FCT, Hussaini Iliyasu, said the training was designed to further build the capacities of selected enumerators, who had overtime acquired significant experience in the conduct of similar exercise across the FCT.

He said the objective of the training was to further build the capacities of the selected enumerators and expose them to the online questionnaires, which, he said, were the data collection tools specifically developed for the conduct of the survey.