FCT FA reaffirms commitment to advancing football in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCT FA) has reiterated its commitment to fostering football’s growth in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This commitment was emphasized by its chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, following the election of Alhaji Salihu Kolo as the new 1st Vice Chairman of the FA. Mohammed praised the transparent, fair, and integrity-driven process overseen by the Electoral and Appeal Committee, which ensured the smooth conduct of the elections.

He further announced that the board plans to establish committees to drive football development across the FCT, reinforcing its dedication to advancing the sport at all levels.

SPONSOR AD

“The formation of new committees will take place shortly after consultation with key stakeholders and the incorporation of their valuable input. This consultation process is crucial to ensure that the new committees are aligned with the evolving needs and vision of the Abuja Football Association.

“We remain committed to ensuring the progress of football in the Federal Capital Territory and look forward to the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in this exciting new chapter,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the board announced the dissolution of all standing committees, including the Electoral and Appeal Committee and all special committees.

“This step has been taken in order to facilitate a complete reorganization of the Association, aimed at injecting new energy and vibrancy into our operations,” he noted.