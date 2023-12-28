FCT FA chairman mourns former FA Secretary Abdullah

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association (FA), Chairman Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed has extended heartfelt condolences to football fraternity over the death of two-time Secretary…

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association (FA), Chairman Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed has extended heartfelt condolences to football fraternity over the death of two-time Secretary of the Association Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar Abdullah.

Mallam Abdullah who passed on Wednesday morning in Abuja, was a staff of FCT Sports Department and two-time FCT FA Secretary before he retired from active service.

Uche Nwudoh Hillary, Media Adviser to Alhaji Mouktar in a statement made on Wednesday in Abuja, described the deceased as “one of the finest secretaries in the FA, who had contributed his own quota to the growth and development of football in Nigeria’s Capital City.

“Our prayer is that Almighty God will grant Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar Abdullah eternal rest, and also grant his immediate family, relations and the Board, as well as the Nigeria Football fraternity in the Capital City the fortitude to bear the loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” the statement said.