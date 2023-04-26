FCT FA chair, Mohammed tasks Tinubu on sports facilities

The Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association (FCTFA), Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has tasked President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to engender sports…

The Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association (FCTFA), Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has tasked President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to engender sports development with the appointment of a competent Minister of Sports and providing the required sporting facilities.

In a chat with Daily Trust yesterday, the vice-president of Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ), said lack of adequate sports facilities has been the major bane of sports development in the country.

While lauding the incumbent Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, for his laudable initiatives like adopt-an-athlete and adopt-a-stadium all aimed at enhancing athletes’ welfare and resuscitating decaying sports facilities, Mohammed reiterated that Tinubu can help sustain the tempo by appointing another competent Nigerian to preside over the Ministry.

He, therefore, called for the construction of a befitting national training centre to accommodate all the national teams instead of spending billions of taxpayers’ money on payment of hotel bills accumulated by athletes and their officials.

Mohammed also expressed satisfaction with the upgrading of the Bwari Township Stadium where Nigeria National League (NNL) matches are taking place in the ongoing season.

He said the problem of lack of facilities will be greatly addressed, if the 36 states in Nigeria would copy the workable template adopted by the FCT FA.

“It is indeed satisfying to see the upgrade of the Bwari Township Stadium. The arena now has a modern artificial playing turf and other standard facilities.

“Without doubt the facilities at the Bwari Stadium will contribute to sports development in the area. Already NNL matches are being played there and that is good for football development.”