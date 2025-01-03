FCT FA chair, board members disagree over bye-election

The chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCT FA) Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed and some members of the board are embroiled in a serious disagreement over the recently held bye-election to fill the vacant position of vice-chairman.

Another bone of contention is said to be the establishment of committees like the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, without proper board ratification.

Some members of the board, including Samuel Abimbola and Femi Ajilore, therefore, submitted a petition to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), accusing Mouktar of actions that undermine the association’s integrity.

SPONSOR AD

They labeled the Ethics Committee as a “witch-hunting” body and called for its dissolution.

“The Chairman of the FCT FA does not have the executive power to solely run the FCT FA Board,” they wrote.

“It is now obvious that the Chairman has decided to challenge the legal foundations of the Board and bring the FCT FA to ridicule.”

Samuel and Ajilore allege that the Ethics Committee, which has already begun operations, is acting outside its legal mandate.

However, Mouktar Mohammed in his response has branded his critics as “enemies of FCT football” as he accused them of engaging in activities detrimental to the association. He detailed a series of incidents, including threats to officials and disruptions during the recent Abaji bye-election.

Mouktar alleged that one board member openly threatened the FA Secretary, while an agent associated with the same member was caught with a weapon at the election venue.

He defended his leadership, citing his open-door policy and commitment to peace while he argued that individuals with ulterior motives exploited his leniency, but he vowed to restore order. “A clear conscience fears no accusation,” Mouktar stated, dismissing claims of high-handedness.

“To educate and enlighten those who aren’t informed, the FCT FA under my leadership has overtime enjoyed a lot of goodwill from stakeholders and the football fraternity, all over. The bye-election at Abaji came with so much tension.

“The polity heated and uncertainties clouded the atmosphere. In my nature of preaching and serving peace, I had to overlook some things for a smooth election. I never wanted the notion of what these “elements” now want to make the public believe,” he said in a statement.