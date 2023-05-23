FCT FA board members ask Mouktar to seek re-election

The members of the FCT Football Association have appealed to its chairman, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed to seek re-election into the board. This appeal is…

The members of the FCT Football Association have appealed to its chairman, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed to seek re-election into the board.

This appeal is contained in a communique issued after the congress held at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja.

The congress appreciated the chairman’s effort in making sure that football in FCT gets to enviable heights and acknowledged his efforts in upgrading the Bwari Stadium where NNL and NLO matches are taking place.

The board and the congress appealed to the chairman to recontest in the upcoming FCT FA election scheduled for June 17th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Mouktar has expressed delight with the turn of events in the just concluded FCT FA Super 4 in Abuja.

Represented by his Vice Chairman, Alhaji Saliu Kolo counted the successes this year’s edition of the league recorded and expressed gratitude that the event climaxed without a hitch.

“This is the first league we have many teams that registered and it was conducted peacefully with no problem at all, and we, especially thank the chairman who has given his support financially and morally.

“What my chairman is doing is trying to create centres, about five centres for this competition to ensure that all, especially the remote area councils will be able to include their young ones and bring them to the limelight because we have a lot of talented players in those remote areas but they do not have the opportunity of coming to town”

“But this time around, we have centres in Gwagwalada, we have centres in Bwari, we have centres in so many places. So in the next edition, I think we’ll have another centre even here in Abaji Area Council” he concluded.