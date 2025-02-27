FCT councils’ polls for Feb 21, 2026 – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally issued the notice of elections for the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The commission on Wednesday, in a statement, said that the early notice aligns with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandates the announcement of elections in advance.

“Nomination papers for all elective positions must be submitted through the commission’s online portal and delivered to its headquarters in Maitama, Abuja,” the statement said.

The commission said the exercise would take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 8:30am, in all polling units (PUs) across the FCT.

The notice noted that only registered voters whose names appear on the voter register and possess valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), will be allowed to cast their ballots.

It also said that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), will be deployed for the election, reinforcing its ‘No PVC, No Voting’ policy.

The commission, therefore, urged all eligible voters and stakeholders to take note of these guidelines and prepare accordingly.