FCT council maiden tournament to honour Tinubu, Wike, others

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Services Secretariat, under the leadership of the Mandate Secretary, Hon. Bitrus Lawrence Garki, has announced plans to host the inaugural FCT Area Council Cup.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Emmanuel Martin, SA Media to the Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat, he said “This groundbreaking initiative celebrates the historic achievement of local government autonomy championed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and ushers in a new era of grassroots empowerment, development, and community engagement.

The tournament, which holds on Sunday, January 19th, 2025, will feature 12 teams representing the six area councils of the FCT—Abaji, Abuja Municipal, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.

Justifying the need for the tournament, Martin said,it aims to showcase thetransformative potential of direct funding for grassroots leadership, ensuring that the over 858 communities in the FCT benefit from equitable resource distribution.

The autonomy granted to local governments marks a significant milestone in ensuring development reaches even the most neglected areas.

“Local government autonomy is a turning point for grassroots governance in Nigeria, enabling area councils to independently manage resources and guarantee equitable development opportunities.

“This monumental achievement is worth celebrating, and the Secretariat is thrilled to mark it with this historic competition. The FCT Area Council Cup is more than a football tournament—it is a platform for youth empowerment, community unity, and nation-building, while also promoting peace

and fostering development across grassroots communities.

“The event will conclude with an unforgettable celebration, including a grand barbecue to honour the participants and stakeholders who made this initiative possible.

“The Mandate Secretary extends heartfelt appreciation to the leaders who have

supported this initiative, particularly the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, and the Honourable Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure. special recognition is also given to Mr. Seyi Tinubu, the Youth President and sponsor, for his unwavering commitment to youth engagement and nation-building.

“The FCT Area Council Cup promises to be a transformative event, fostering talent,community spirit, and sustainable development within the FCT.