FCT community lauds construction of road

The Dakachin Saburi in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Alhaji Muhammad Yamao, at the weekend said the initiative by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to start and complete the only road that links the community to other parts of the territory has opened a new chapter in the history of the agrarian community.

Saburi 1, a once-neglected community, is now basking in the glow of transformation brought about by the construction of the road connecting it to Saburi 2 and Dei-dei market.

Abuja Metro reports that the road has not only eased transportation but also rekindled hope among its residents.

The traditional ruler said the road signified a new era of growth and opportunities.

He said, “I am very happy with the road construction, it has brought life and development to our people. I appreciate the FCT minister and the chairman for their efforts in making this possible. They have truly remembered us.

“We still require a police station to enhance security and a well-equipped primary health centre to address our healthcare challenges. Thankfully, the minister has already laid the foundation, and we are hopeful it will be completed soon, just like the road project.”

Residents of the area said the impact of the road project has been life-changing.

“Before this, the road we had didn’t last three weeks before it crumbled. But this one is different; it’s a standard road. For the first time, we, the less privileged, are benefiting directly from a minister’s work in the FCT,” a resident, Akinbowala said.

For Mrs Justina Ochoche, popularly known as “Mama Put,” the road has brought dignity and prosperity to her akara business. “Before this road, everywhere was filled with mud, and children struggled to go to school. Now, people stop by to buy akara, and business is moving,” she said with a smile.

While the road has transformed Saburi 1, the residents see it as the beginning of broader development.

A truck driver, Emeka Uduma, who has lived in the community for over a decade, praised the minister’s leadership. “Our new minister is a man of action. He has given us a road that has made life easier and eliminated traffic jams,” he said.

However, Emeka also pointed to challenges like high levies for truck drivers. “The levies are too high, and we hope the minister can reduce them. With the good work he’s doing, addressing this will help even more,” he said.