FCT college honours ex-provosts, appoints deans

The FCT College of Education (COE), Zuba, has honoured former provosts and other retired senior management staff of the institution.

Speaking at the annual staff appreciation award ceremony, Provost of the college, Dr Sule Mundi, acknowledged the long-term contributions of the staff for the college to succeed in its daily activities.

The provost also revealed that the college had over 80 lecturers with PhDs who were sufficiently qualified to provide leadership in the college.

According to him, since June 1, 2023, when he started as a substantive provost, some days have been better than others, but overall, the school has recorded some significant accomplishments in staff welfare, infrastructure, maintenance, improvement of college finances and relationship with others at the education secretariat and TETFund.

Mudi said the former provosts and other top retired management staff of the institution had contributed their quota to the development of the institution, the FCT and the nation as whole.

He said, “Many of you, our colleagues, here in the FCT College of Education, have used a sum total of your wisdom, experiences, kindness, discipline and compassion to mentor our students and achieve our goal that states that each generation has a responsibility to the next generation.

“Therefore, today we are meeting to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of our nominees, applaud their contributions, and be inspired by their dedication and resolve towards their passion.”

In his contribution, the new Mandate Secretary for FCT Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Ihayyo, promised to evolve measures that would improve funding of physical facilities and capacity building of the staff of the college.

He said, “Our major focus this time around in the FCT education sector is that we will ensure improved funding of physical facilities and capacity building of staff of the institution.”

The newly elected deans inaugurated include those of the Schools of Art and Social Sciences, Education, Languages, Vocation and Technical Education, while that of Early Child was on appointment.

