FCT badminton association seeks partnership with Indian Embassy

The FCT Badminton Association has called for a partnership with the Indian embassy to promote and strengthen badminton in Abuja.

During a courtesy visit to the embassy, the association’s board, led by Chairman, Comptroller Usman Bappa (Rtd), was hosted by the Head of Chancery, Mr. Pramod Kumar Agrawal. Bappa emphasized the Indian community’s active participation in badminton and expressed a desire for collaboration.

“We are here to express our desire to collaborate with you, knowing fully well, that we have been observing your active participation in Badminton, not just the Indian Embassy, but also the Indian community in the FCT”.

SPONSOR AD

“This is not far from the fact that, the beautiful game of Badminton has its root traced to Ancient Greek, China and India,” Bappa stated.

Bappa also discussed the board’s initiative to organize a badminton competition for in-school and out-of-school indigent children. Additionally, he briefed Agrawal on the upcoming Area Councils Badminton Cup, culminating in the Nyesom Wike Tournament.

Further plans include the Asian Badminton Cup, which will feature participation from various Asian communities, not just the Indian community. “This event honors FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike, and we are excited about Indian community involvement,” Bappa added.

The association is working to equip over 45 clubs in the FCT and provide regular training for players and officials. However, Bappa appealed for support, citing the high cost of equipment.

In response, Agrawal pledged support, commending the initiative for fostering inclusivity and enhancing badminton’s growth in the FCT.