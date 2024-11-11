FCT: AEA takes financial literacy campaigns to Bwari

The Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) has intensified the Financial Literacy and Inclusion Awareness Campaigns by taking the sensitisation message to Bwari and Dutse market in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

Last week, the Sensitisation was taken to the Wuse and Nyanya markets in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

At a town hall meeting in Bwari, the participants were given intensive education on tax payment, budgeting, savings, financial planning, managing risks, , financial frauds and scams and retirement planning.

In his opening remarks, the council chairman, John Gabaya, who was represented by the Ag. Director of Administration at the council, Mr. Isah Musa Yerima, commended the initiative, saying it is timely due to the challenges faced by people in the rural areas.

He said most often those who ventured into entrepreneurship had their dreams shattered due to ignorance.

“One of the challenges the local people you see here have is that they squander the initial capital for every business venture they go into. The training is timely at a time like this, especially now that the harvesting period is at hand and if they use the income they will realise from their farms, it will be of help to them,” he said.

In his remarks at the occasion, the MD/CEO of Abuja Enterprise Agency, Mr Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe, expressed appreciation to the Bwari Area Council Administration for supporting MSMEs in the area.

He maintained that AEA would continue to partner with the council in bringing the campaigns to people of the area.

Represented by the Manager, Partnerships and Strategy, Mal. Usman Isiaka Usman, the MD said the campaign, which started in Dutse was ending in Bwari to ensure that a larger chunk of the population benefited from the initiative.