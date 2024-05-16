FCT: 2 killed as scavenger attempts to steal pot of soup in Kubwa

At least a woman and a boy have been reportedly killed in a clash that erupted after a scavenger allegedly attempted to steal a pot…

At least a woman and a boy have been reportedly killed in a clash that erupted after a scavenger allegedly attempted to steal a pot of soup in Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari area council of the FCT.

But the FCT Police Commissioner, Benneth Igweh, denied the killings, saying only one person was injured during the fracas.

City & Crime reports that the incident happened in Byazhin area of Kubwa.

The scavenger attempted to steal a pot of soup belonging to a herb seller but was overpowered and beaten up after the woman alerted neighbours and passers-by.

City & Crime learnt that the scavenger thereafter went to mobilise hoodlums who returned at about 8pm wielding weapons including machetes and stones and started attacking residents at random.

He said two passers-by, a woman and a young boy, ran into the crisis and were killed.

Another resident, Jessica Adam, said “They killed two people yesterday. The community has been in chaos since yesterday. The crisis continued till this morning when they killed somebody again. So far, three persons have been killed and many injured. The police intervened and restored normalcy, but no arrest was made. The police have intensified their patrol in the Byazhin area of Kubwa to prevent them from regrouping.”

City & Crime reports that the incident caused pandemonium in the community yesterday morning as schools and shops were hurriedly closed, prompting parents to rush to pick their wards from the schools.

Reacting, the village head of Byazhin, Sulaiman Kaura, said the FCT police Commissioner, Benneth Igweh, already had a reconciliation meeting with the two parties, the Yoruba community and the scavengers at the Byazhin police division.

He said trouble started after a scavenger stole something owned by a herb hawker at the back of primary school in the area.

He said, ‘’The woman resisted, only for the scavengers to return back with his members and descending on the people.

‘’They seized valuable items from residents as well as attacked some shops owned by Yoruba women around the area.’’

He said there was a report of death, adding that another person whose hand was cut, was rushed to the Kubwa General Hospital along with other injured victims of the attack.