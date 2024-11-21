FCCPC warns of substandard sugar brands in Nigerian markets

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has raised concerns about the circulation of substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets.

According to a statement by the FCCPC, the smuggled brands, which are coming mainly from Brazil, fail to meet mandatory Vitamin A fortification requirements, posing significant health risks and economic threats.

The FCCPC identified brands such as Grupo Moreno, Terous, USI S. Joao, Alvean, and Arapora Bionergia as culprits.

The statement revealed that these products lacked essential labelling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers and NAFDAC registration.

“Many of the identified sugar products lacked normal labelling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and the mandatory National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration. Even more concerning, most of the products were not fortified with Vitamin A, a critical nutrient essential for good vision, immune health, and overall well-being.

“The absence of this fortification exposes Nigerian consumers to serious health risks, including blindness and increased susceptibility to infections, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women,” the statement read.