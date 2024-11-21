✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

FCCPC warns of substandard sugar brands in Nigerian markets

sugar
    By Philip Shimnom Clement 

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has raised concerns about the circulation of substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets.

According to a statement by the FCCPC, the smuggled brands, which are coming mainly from Brazil,  fail to meet mandatory Vitamin A fortification requirements, posing significant health risks and economic threats.

The FCCPC identified brands such as Grupo Moreno, Terous, USI S. Joao, Alvean, and Arapora Bionergia as culprits.

SPONSOR AD

The statement revealed that these products lacked essential labelling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers and NAFDAC registration.

“Many of the identified sugar products lacked normal labelling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and the mandatory National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration. Even more concerning, most of the products were not fortified with Vitamin A, a critical nutrient essential for good vision, immune health, and overall well-being. 

“The absence of this fortification exposes Nigerian consumers to serious health risks, including blindness and increased susceptibility to infections, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women,” the statement read.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories