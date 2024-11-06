FCCPC to sanction DisCos for arbitrary billing

…orders Ikeja, Eko DisCos to halt Unistar meter installation

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Tunji Bello, has warned Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria to prioritise the rights of consumers in electricity metering processes, adding that arbitrary billing will no longer be tolerated.

Bello made this call on Tuesday in an urgent meeting with DisCos and other key stakeholders from Nigeria’s electricity sector in Abuja.

SPONSOR AD

He highlighted systemic inefficiencies that continue to plague Nigerian consumers, particularly in relation to metering and billing practices.

“We are here today because consumers’ rights in metering must be a priority because the recent challenges, especially the arbitrary billing practices and the lack of transparency in metering are unacceptable.

“We must ensure that consumers are treated fairly and that all practices adhere to the guidelines set out by regulatory bodies like the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission,” he said

The FCCPC boss further condemned the widespread practice of placing consumers with faulty meters on estimated billing, describing it as a violation of NERC’s regulations.

“DisCos have no excuse for failing to follow proper procedures, including reimbursement for metre purchases and ensuring faulty metres are promptly replaced.

“Henceforth, we will not tolerate any disregard for the rules and corrective actions will be immediate,” he warned.

Citing noncompliance with NERC’s order, FCCPC directed Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) to immediately halt their replacement of Unistar prepaid meters.