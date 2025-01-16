FCCPC, NCC streamlines telecom operations to curb consumers’ exploitation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Nigerian Communications Commission on Tuesday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding to streamline the operations of telecommunication companies as part of measures to prevent the exploitation of consumers.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the FCCPC, Mr Tunji Bello described the MOU as critical to ensuring comprehensive oversight and consumer protection without regulatory conflicts or duplications.

He added “The synergy would streamline operations for telecoms operators through a one-stop-shop approach, ensure robust consumer protection, fair competition, and the eradication of exploitative practices in the telecommunications sector of the Nigerian economy.

“Through this partnership, the FCCPC and NCC would be making life easier for the generality of consumers in dealing with two government agencies on the same issue at the same time in compliance with legal requirements to eliminate regulatory gaps in the telecoms industry,”

Similarly, the NCC Boss, Aminu Maida in his remarks at the event stated that the agreement is the outcome of healthy engagements and events that have strengthened the resolve of both institutions to protect the Nigerian consumer, especially in the communications industry.