FCCPC directs MultiChoice to suspend subscription fees hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed MultiChoice Nigeria to maintain its current subscription prices until the ongoing investigation into its proposed price hike is concluded.

This directive follows MultiChoice Nigeria’s request for an extension regarding its scheduled appearance before the commission.

Ondaje Ijagwu, Director, Corporate Affairs at FCCPC in a statement on Thursday said that while the FCCPC has granted the request, the company is now required to attend the rescheduled investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, along with all relevant officers and a comprehensive response.

SPONSOR AD

“Pursuant to this, MultiChoice is expressly instructed to maintain the existing price structure as of February 27, 2025, pending the Commission’s review and final determination on the matter.

“Maintaining the status quo on pricing is essential to prevent any potential consumer harm during this period. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” the commission said.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church in Nigeria has urged the MultiChoice to prioritise the interests of its customers by reducing subscription prices, which have seen consistent increases recently.

Speaking on the development, the Director of the Catholic Television of Nigeria (CTV Nigeria) Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, said that MultiChoice should consider the financial burden on its subscribers and the need for affordability of its services.

He said that it was important for the satellite television network to act on the plea especially that the CTV Nigeria is migrating the religious television station to MultiChoice’s GoTV platform.

“The migration of CTV to the MultiChoice platform marks a significant step in expanding the reach of Catholic content and fostering accurate storytelling within the religious community,” he said.

He said that CTV’s content would complement existing church programmes rather than compete with them, as the station aims to promote evangelization and make Catholic teachings and content more accessible to Nigerians.

Fr. Alumuku said that the initial plan to launch the CTV-Nigeria on DAARSAT did not materialize, leading to the decision to partner with MultiChoice starting March 5, 2025.

He said, “This move would enable the Catholic Church to share its narratives and address its challenges accurately, rather than relying on external sources that may misrepresent its message,” he said.

He also urged Nigerian media outlets to exercise greater diligence in verifying stories and sources before publication, citing the recent false reports about the Pope Francis’s death, which caused unnecessary panic and embarrassment, as an example of the dangers of spreading unverified information.