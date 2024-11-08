FBI arrests Anambra LGA chair over ‘$3.3m scam’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly arrested the newly elected chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) in Anambra State, Franklin Ikechukwu Nwadialo, on arrival at an airport in Texas, United States.

Nwadialo was nabbed on charges linked to a $3.3 million romance scam.

In a statement, the US department of justice said Nwadialo is facing a 14-count charge and risks a 20-year sentence if found guilty

Nwadialo, 40, was traveling from Nigeria when he was taken into custody. He is now set to be transported to the Western District of Washington for arraignment.

The statement reads: “According to the indictment, Nwadialo used various versions of the name ‘Giovanni’ when he met his victims online on websites such as Match, Zoosk, and Christian Café.

“Nwadialo used false images for his profile and typically told the victims that he was in the military and deployed overseas so he could not meet the victims in person.

“Using these personas, Nwadialo invented many reasons he needed the victims to send him money.

“In one such case in 2020, he indicated he had been fined by the military for revealing his location to the victim. He asked the victim to help him pay the $150,000 fine. In all, that victim was defrauded of at least $2.4 million.”

Citing another instance where the accused contacted a second victim in 2019 to help move funds from US accounts to accounts controlled by him and his co-schemers, the US department of justice said: “In this instance, Nwadialo represented that he needed the help moving money in connection with his father’s death. The victim transferred at least $330,000 to the accounts controlled by the defendant.

“A third victim was defrauded by Nwadialo when he told her that he was investing money for her.

“He claimed that a check she received from another victim was proceeds from her investments, and he had her “reinvest” the money in a specific cryptocurrency account that he controlled. The victim transferred at least $270,000 at Nwadialo’s direction.

“Finally, in August 2020, Nwadialo defrauded another victim who he met on an online dating site and caused this victim to transfer at least $310,000 by claiming he needed financial assistance, including help paying for his father’s funeral or his son’s school tuition.

“The 14 counts of wire fraud relate to the communications with Nwadialo and the wiring of funds from victims to the defendant and his co-schemers.”