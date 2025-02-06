Fayemi: Tinubu means well but intention is not enough

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said leaders have not done enough for Nigerians.

Fayemi stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s politics Today.

He said leaders must apologize to Nigerians for not giving them what they deserve.

SPONSOR AD

Fayemi said while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is well intentioned, that is not enough as it must be channeled into actions.

“We must apologize to the Nigerian people. We have not succeeded in doing everything we do to the Nigerian people. That is not just because we are incompetent, but because there are other structural impediments that are making things more difficult for us. Clearly we have not done enough to make life abundant for Nigerian people. For that, we will not hesitate to apologize to them. We can do a lot more.

“We need to put our hands together with all of us who consider ourselves leaders; because if we don’t the risk we will be higher than what we have. For me, I was extraordinarily fortunate. I was raised by giants. I have a duty to the youth of Africa to find a way to enable them to become better actors than I have been.”

On Tinubu, he said, “President Tinubu has done many good things. We must all acknowledge that. He is bold to take on some of the most difficult decisions some of the past leaders were reluctant to take on. The fall out of those decisions have caused us huge cost of living crises: subsidy removal, convergence of the foreign currency. However, he is well meaning, but well meaning is not enough in leadership. Intentionality is critical to success.”