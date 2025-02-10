Fayemi: Politicians don’t really fight, they Just Entertain the public

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has downplayed the perceived animosity among Nigerian politicians, describing it as entertainment for the public.

The former governor spoke during his 60th birthday thanksgiving service in Isan Ekiti, his hometown.

According to him, the notion of genuine political hatred among politicians especially those exemplified by social media is false.

He said political differences or party affiliations do not translate to enmity, particularly among politicians from Ekiti State.

“So, all these things you read on social media are for your entertainment. Many will wonder why Governor Segun Oni is here.

“During his birthday, I spent the entire day with him, and Governor Ayodele Fayose too would have been here without hesitation if he was around”, he stated.

He said the vision “we have always had is a state that will not be separated by political divide”.

“We might belong to different political parties, but there is one party that we collectively belong to—that is the Ekiti Party, Ekiti Progressive Party—and our governor is carrying on with that,” he said.