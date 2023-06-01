Fayemi lands in EFCC custody over N4bn ‘fraud’

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are currently quizzing a former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, over misappropriation of funds to…

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are currently quizzing a former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, over misappropriation of funds to the tune of N4 billion.

Our correspondent learnt that Fayemi, also a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development during President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term, was still undergoing interrogation at about 4:15pm on Thursday at Ilorin zonal command of the anti-graft agency.

A crack detective of the commission at the EFCC headquarters told Daily Trust that the former governor honoured the invitation earlier extended to him.

You can’t Work At Cross Purposes under me, Tinubu Warns Service Chiefs

Tinubu urged to declare assets publicly

“He’s only in our Ilorin zonal office basically to answer some questions that bordered on alleged fraud of N4 billion belonging to Ekiti State. He would likely be released tonight or tomorrow morning after explanations,” the detective said.

The spokesman of the anti-graft, Wilson Uwujaren, also confirmed Fayemi’s presence at the commission’s custody to our correspondent but declined further comment.

“Yes, it is true. He’s with us. He’s in Ilorin zonal office answering questions but I won’t make further comments on that,” Uwujaren told Daily Trust.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...