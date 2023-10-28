Fayemi congratulates Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

A former governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his…

A former governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, saying the affirmation at the apex court was a demonstration of the principles of fairness and justice.

Fayemi in a statement by Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Head, Fayemi Media Office, said the victory has further validated the win of President Tinubu at the polls, which was a testament to the faith Nigerians have in the APC and in the president’s ability to steer the ship of the state.

“In celebrating the president’s victory, we must also be mindful of the need to avoid triumphalism,” he said, while acknowledging the importance of running an inclusive government.

He urged President Tinubu to embrace the spirit of inclusivity by reaching out to his political competitors and fostering an atmosphere of unity.

