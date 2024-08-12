✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Father, son die in Jigawa building collapse

The Buji Local Government Council of Jigawa has confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man and his two-year-old son in a building collapse that occurred in Madabe village.

The council’s Information Officer, Alhaji Ali Safiyanu, who confirmed the information to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday, said the 25-year-old mother of the boy survived the incident.

Safiyanu said that the surviving mother is responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He explained that the building collapsed on Sunday night during a heavy downpour.

Also speaking, Badaruddeen Tijjani, the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in the state, confirmed the incident but could not immediately give the names of the deceased and the survivor.

Tijjani said investigation had since commenced into the incident.

Flood wreaked havoc between Thursday and Sunday in some villages in the area, displacing about 400 households and destroying about 1,000 farms.

