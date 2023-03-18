Father sells 9-month-old son to 3 buyers

A father in Ogun State has been arrested by the Amotekun Corps for allegedly selling his nine-month-old son to three different buyers. Daniel Chigozie, 30,…

A father in Ogun State has been arrested by the Amotekun Corps for allegedly selling his nine-month-old son to three different buyers.

Daniel Chigozie, 30, a resident of Abela in Sango Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, reportedly received N150,000, N400,000 and N700,000 respectively from the unknown buyers between August 2022 and February 2023.

The Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in Ogun State, David Akinremi, said the corps got the intelligence that the father had serially traded with his son, Daniel Chinonye Darlington, selling the little boy to three different buyers at different locations in Sango, Meiran and Apapa areas of Lagos.

Akinremi said an investigation conducted by the corps revealed that the man, who is suspected to be working with a criminal syndicate, had devised means through which the son was retrieved from each of the buyers after each sale until he sold him to the last buyer, one Dr Nosa in Apapa.

“The suspect in his statement confessed to the crime and he is being processed to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for a follow-up investigation to recover the child and prosecution,” he said.