Father of 5 missing children still hopeful of reunion after 7 years

Alhaji Shazali Yahaya Sani, whose five children and wife mysteriously disappeared in 2018, said he remains hopeful of reuniting with them despite the passage of seven years.

Sani, an aeromechanic engineer and resident of Goron Dutse Quarters in Dala Local Government Area, Kano State, told Daily Trust that he has exhausted his savings in the attempt to locate his missing family members.

However, he remains determined to continue the search, even as security agencies have abandoned their efforts.

SPONSOR AD

Sani’s family members went missing while traveling to Jos, Plateau State, where his wife’s family resides. Since then, he has not heard from them, and despite multiple interventions by security agencies, no trace of their whereabouts has been found.

At the time of their disappearance in 2018, his children were Abdulsamad, 12, Ummukhulthum, 11, Zainab, 9, Yusuf, 7, Sadiq, 5, and his wife, Safiya, who was 31 years old.

Sani has appeared before a Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Kano State Government to help locate his family, but the commission was unable to trace them.

Under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the state government dispatched security operatives to Plateau State for a search-and-rescue operation, yet no breakthrough was achieved.

“I have faced numerous security risks in my efforts to find my children. The former DSS Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, had promised to assist after my classmates intervened, but I learned he is no longer in office.

“The Kano State Government has also made several attempts, but with little success. However, I believe my family is still alive somewhere, and I will not stop searching until I find them,” said the emotional father.