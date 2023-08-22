Father kills son over cassava in Akwa Ibom 

Boniface Innocent Uko, father of a 26-year-old has allegedly hacked his son to death for harvesting cassava from his farm. It was gathered that the…

Boniface Innocent Uko, father of a 26-year-old has allegedly hacked his son to death for harvesting cassava from his farm.

It was gathered that the father of the deceased, Mr Innocent Uko, an indigene of Ebe Ikpe village in Essein Udim Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State was angered that his son harvested his cassava without permission. While reacting to the incident, he killed his son with a machete.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, told our correspondent during a chat on Tuesday in Uyo that after killing his son, the man burnt the corpse and dumped the carcass in an abandoned pit toilet in his compound to conceal the act.

When arrested and confronted on the incident, the father of the deceased who confessed to the crime said he committed the act due to his late son’s bad character and incessant harassment and embarrassment.

“One Chief Akpan Aniekan, the village head of Ebe Ikpe village in the company of one Sylvester Akpan ‘m’, the village council chairman reported that one Innocent Uko ‘m’ of Ebe Ikpe village in Essein Udim Local Government Area, used machete and killed his son Boniface Innocent Uko, aged 26yrs, burnt the corpse and dumped the carcass of the deceased in an abandoned pit toilet in his compound to conceal the act.

“Based on the report, police operatives of the Essien Udim Divisional Headquarters visited the scene, and the deceased burnt corpse was recovered and deposited at a morgue. The suspect was arrested and he has confessed to killing his son on the grounds of bad character and incessant harassment and embarrassment,” Macdon stated.

The police also revealed that Operatives of Uruan Division, on intelligence report, arrested one Charley Edem John for stealing two seven-year-old children.

It was gathered that John used his 10-year-old junior brother to lure his victims, who are in the same school as his brother out of their classes so he could abduct them.

“The said suspect uses his younger brother who is 10 years old in the same school to call and lure the children out of their class for him to kidnap them. The two boys have been rescued and reunited with their parents,” the PPRO said.

