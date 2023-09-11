Father hands over son to police over killing of friend

The Edo State Police Command has arrested one Yuguda Umoru for allegedly killing his friend, Mohammed Rufia. The incident, it was gathered, happened at…

The Edo State Police Command has arrested one Yuguda Umoru for allegedly killing his friend, Mohammed Rufia.

The incident, it was gathered, happened at Fulani Camp in Ikpibia, Okpella, Etsako East LGA of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the father of the suspect, Alhaji Billa Umoru, reported to the police that his son had killed one Mohammed Rufia over a quarrel.

He said Alhaji Billa Umoru of Fulani Camp in Ikpibia Okpella, brought his biological son, Yuguda Umoru, that the deceased, Mohammed Rufia, and he engaged in a fight over a misunderstanding, and in the process, Yuquda Umoru attacked Mohammed Rufia with a machete.

He said Yuguda cut him on his neck with the machete and in the process, the victim bled to death.

The PPRO said, “The deceased has been buried by his family according to Islamic rites while the case would be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

