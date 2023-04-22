Fasting – only the science

Intermittent fasting, or the practice of alternating periods of fasting with periods of eating, has been gaining popularity in recent years as a tool for…

Intermittent fasting, or the practice of alternating periods of fasting with periods of eating, has been gaining popularity in recent years as a tool for weight loss and improving overall health. But there is more to intermittent fasting than just weight loss.

Scientific studies have shown that intermittent fasting can have a range of benefits, from improving glucose metabolism to promoting stem cell regeneration, and can be a useful tool for preventing and treating age-related diseases. Here are a few of the documented scientific benefits of fasting.

Prevents Age-Related Diseases

One study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that intermittent fasting can improve glucose metabolism and protect neurons against injury, even without reducing calorie intake. The study suggests that intermittent fasting could be an effective approach for preventing age-related diseases. This is particularly important given that age-related diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent as the global population ages.

May Help Fight Diabetes

Another study, published in the journal Cell, found that a fasting-mimicking diet can regenerate pancreatic beta cells in mice, leading to the reversal of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This suggests that intermittent fasting could be a useful therapeutic intervention for diabetes in humans. Diabetes is a major health concern globally, with an estimated 463 million adults living with the condition worldwide.

Can Improve Immune System

Prolonged fasting can also trigger the regeneration of the immune system by activating stem cells, according to a study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell. This could be particularly useful for the elderly or individuals undergoing chemotherapy, who may have weakened immune systems. By promoting immune system regeneration, intermittent fasting could help improve the overall health and wellbeing of these individuals.

Helps with Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting has also been shown to be an effective tool for weight loss and improving cardiovascular health in obese women. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity found that combining intermittent fasting with calorie restriction was an effective strategy for weight loss and improving cardiovascular health. This is particularly relevant given that obesity is a major risk factor for a range of health conditions, including heart disease and diabetes.

Finally, a review article published in the International Journal of Obesity analyzed multiple studies on alternate-day fasting (the fasting of Prophet Daud) and found that it could be an effective strategy for improving health and preventing chronic diseases.

Chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, are major causes of mortality globally, and finding effective strategies for prevention and treatment is crucial.

Taken together, these scientific studies suggest that intermittent fasting could be a powerful tool for improving health and preventing a range of age-related diseases and chronic conditions. So how can you incorporate intermittent fasting into your daily routine?

There are several different approaches to intermittent fasting, and it is important to find one that works for you.

Muslims already know when and how to do their fasting. The time is between dawn and sunset. And outside Ramadan, the days are Mondays and Thursdays or the 13, 14 and 15 of every Islamic month.

These are not compulsory days of fasting. It’s only for those who wish for extra reward from their Lord. Also, science is also telling us that other than heavenly benefits, fasting has secular rewards too.

But the secular way of fasting has one huge difference from the Islamic fasting. While Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and sexual activities, the secular way demands that you only stay away from eating. In other words, you can drink water or drink black tea; in essence, you’re allowed to drink tea that doesn’t taste like food.

One popular approach to intermittent fasting is the 16/8 method, in which you fast for 16 hours each day and eat during an 8-hour window. Another approach is alternate-day fasting, in which you fast every other day. It is also possible to do longer fasts, such as a 24-hour fast once or twice a week.

It is important to remember that intermittent fasting is not a magic bullet, and it is important to maintain a balanced diet and regular exercise routine to achieve the best results.

Additionally, like with everything health related, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new dietary or exercise regimen, particularly if you have any underlying health conditions.

In conclusion, intermittent fasting has been shown to have a range of benefits, from improving glucose metabolism to promoting stem cell regeneration, and can be a useful tool for preventing and treating age-related diseases. By finding an intermittent fasting approach that works for you and maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise routine, you can improve your overall health and well-being. So why not give intermittent fasting a try and see how it can benefit you?