Fasting a test of faith, not punishment — Sheikh Jingir

The Chairman of the Ulama’u Council of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Waikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has urged Muslims worldwide to revere Allah during and beyond the month of Ramadan.

Speaking on Thursday at JIBWIS’ 32nd Annual National Seminar, Sheikh Jingir clarified that fasting in Ramadan is not a form of punishment but a test of faith and devotion to Allah.

“Allah commands fasting to test your faithfulness to Him. We must observe it sincerely for His sake and not for public recognition, as He sees all our actions,” he said.

He advised Muslims to strictly adhere to fasting guidelines and participate in tafsir sessions at mosques to deepen their Islamic knowledge.

Furthermore, Sheikh Jingir condemned the rising cost of goods and services, urging business owners to fear Allah and consider the plight of the poor.

“People are suffering due to unnecessary price hikes. Despite reports that local market prices have dropped, traders are yet to reduce their prices. This is unfair, and I urge them to fear Allah,” he added.

He called on Nigerians to pray for peace and stability in the country.