Fashola and Detty December

By Zayd Ibn Isah

If there is one thing Nigerians have mastered, it is giving names to things in a way that almost always captures the very essence of those things. From iconic nicknames to catchy phrases and new slangs, Nigerians have a unique way of christening moments and phenomena that resonate deeply with their lived experiences. We make these words and phrases so popular that they even get added to the Oxford Dictionary. I was told long ago how the big words in the dictionary come about—that some of these words are what the Queen of England says, and if they’re new or have never been heard before, they are added to the dictionary and become English, as the Queen makes no mistake. Not only the Queen, Nigerians are now manufacturing these words. In fact, slang has become one of the country’s biggest exports, even though it doesn’t add to our GDP. Over twenty of these slangs have made their way into the Oxford Dictionary, and every year, Nigerians keep creating new ones. That is the Naija spirit. We no dey carry last. Native English speakers should be wary because, at this rate, Nigerians might just take over their language.

One such creation is “Detty December,” a term that has come to symbolise the end-of-year festivities filled with fun, celebration, and camaraderie. Detty December is a time when Nigerians throw caution to the wind, indulging in the revelry of the season. The streets come alive with concerts, parties, family gatherings, and an infectious festive atmosphere. It’s a period where people let loose, reconnect with loved ones, and celebrate the year’s end with gusto. There’s a popular joke that Detty December is not for minimum wage earners, as by the time you’re done spending, January will await you with open and unforgiving arms. But beyond the surface-level enjoyment, Detty December represents something more profound: the ability of Nigerians to thrive and find joy despite challenges.

The Detty December phenomenon has become so significant that it can no longer be ignored. In fact, it has become more or less a carnival. Speaking at the 55th convocation lecture of UNILAG, the former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, gave a succinct analysis of Detty December. According to Fashola, Detty December has projected a positive image of Nigeria because it has almost become a global phenomenon. Young men and women who traveled from abroad and have returned to their host countries now fondly recount their experiences, reliving the vibrant and joyous moments with longing.

A report by MO Africa Company Limited revealed that Lagos alone witnessed a staggering revenue spike during the Detty December period, with hotels, clubs, and recreational activities collectively generating over N100 billion, attracting approximately 1.2 million tourists. This is precisely why Fashola urged Nigerians to tap into the sort of developmental opportunities that Detty December brings, if only to gain scarce dollar liquidity and drive potential tourists to other parts of the country.

The thing with tourism is that every country has something worth sharing with the world, and this thing can be inviting to tourists who would want to participate in them and create memories. It could be a traditional festival or something born from modern times which is open to the world and publicised heavily in order to draw interest. But most importantly, it must be something that can be associated with fun-loving vibes, positivity, physical and mental pleasure, or connections to nature and history that inspire awe and help outsiders understand the country or people better. In India, the Hindus have the Diwali, a 5-day festival of lights, usually in October or November; the Chinese have their New Year in late January or early February; Cinco de Mayo is celebrated by Mexicans in May, and months later, in November, people worldwide celebrate the Day of the Dead, which Mexicans have sustained to honour the deceased.

The Notting Hill Carnival is a world-famous annual event held in Notting Hill, London, typically in August. This carnival attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees who converge to celebrate Caribbean culture, music, and heritage, with parades and live music. It has its roots in the history and cultural traditions of Caribbean immigrants who are a part of the UKʼs diversity. Today, it’s one of the largest and most iconic cultural festivals in Europe.

In Nigeria, we do not only have the Detty December festivities, but festivities like the New Yam Festival, Argungu Fishing Festival, Osun Osogbo Festival, Durbar Festival, and even the Calabar Carnival. Many years ago, the Calabar Carnival was the biggest draw for Nigerian tourism during Christmas, but over time, it has paled in significance and is barely recognized nowadays. It might appear that the tourism sector of our economy is suffering from a PR problem, which is unfortunate as it can be supported to become one of the largest contributors to our national GDP.

I hope that relevant agencies concerned with national tourism and hospitality can step up and chart plans for putting our tourist attractions back into mainstream consciousness. That task can also be shared among patriotic Nigerians. Our national image is unfairly left to negative news and stereotypes, and there’s no better way to remedy this than to project and trumpet the positive aspects of our national identity. In Akwa Ibom alone, there is the draw of the annual Christmas Carol and Christmas Village. It is high time we stopped looking at these festivals as ordinary avenues for partying and drinking and “being outside” as Gen Zs term it. Rather, we can solidify them as significant centre points for positive experiences, inextricably linking those experiences to the inspiring connotation of the Nigerian Spirit and generating wealth and goodwill in the process.

In this new decade, Nigeria has increasingly repositioned itself as Africaʼs dominant cultural and social machine. Our influences continue to grow as we continuously churn out superior products of language, media, literature, arts and sports. This has made many people re-evaluate their perceptions of Nigeria, shedding off stereotypes and recognising the rampant creativity, artistic vision and positive inclinations embedded in the fabric of our national identity. If the world is slowly awakening to the reality of Nigeria’s many charms, it is our collective responsibility to sustain the spell and reassert ourselves on the global stage.

Fashola put it better when he said, “All of the young men and women who came here from other parts of the world are reliving their experiences on social media, so there’s interest in a place called Lagos, Nigeria. And we can expand it. And it’s for us to be deliberate, intentional and have a mandate around tourism.”

The ball is now in our court as Nigerians. Here is to even more Detty Decembers ahead!

Zayd Ibn Isah can be reached at [email protected]