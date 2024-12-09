Farouk Lawan returns to constituency, describes prison term as test from God

A former member of the House of Representatives, Farouk Lawan, has made his first visit to his Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency since his release from prison in October, describing his incarceration as a divine test that taught him important life lessons.

Lawan, who was convicted in 2021 for accepting a $500,000 bribe from oil magnate Femi Otedola during a 2012 fuel subsidy probe, completed his five-year sentence in Kuje Prison in October.

During his visit to Bagwai, Lawan, who spotted a red cap, an insignia of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, was warmly received by the district head, Alhaji Nura Shehu Ahmed, who commended his continued support for the community even while in custody.

Lawan, accompanied by supporters, emphasised that his visit was not political but to express gratitude for the community’s goodwill during his difficult period.

He described his ordeal as a trial from Allah, comparing it to the story of Prophet Yusuf (Joseph), who rose to prominence after imprisonment.

Lawan also paid condolence visits to various wards in Bagwai and Shanono local governments, including stops at the palace of the district head of Shanono, Alhaji Ibrahim Sani Gaya.

Despite Lawan’s insistence on the apolitical nature of his visit, opinions on his political future are divided. Saidu Sarkin Ya, a resident and supporter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), believes Lawan could win any election if he chooses to contest, even though he would require a presidential pardon.

Sarkin Ya speculated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might attempt to woo Lawan, a move he feels could affect his popularity.

However, Garba Sani Bagwai, another resident, argued that Lawan’s supporters would follow him regardless of his political affiliation.

While Lawan lost his seat to the APC in 2015 as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, his recent visit was marked by the presence of NNPP appointees and supporters, raising questions about his current political alignment.