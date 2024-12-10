Farotimi sent back to prison over alleged defamation

Human right lawyer Dele Farotimi has been remanded by the Chief Magistrates’ Court at the Correctional custody in Ado-Ekiti, till next Friday, December 20, for the ruling on his bail application.

Legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola had accused Farotimi of defaming him in his book titled, ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.’

Police prosecuting counsel, Mr. Samson Osobu, substituted amended 14 counts charges against the human rights lawyer at the adjourned hearing on Tuesday.

The defence counsel, Mr. Taiwo Adeniji, urged the court to admit the defendant to bail, saying the alleged offence is bailable.

According to him, the defendant is a lawyer of 25 years standing with verifiable addresses, saying what is important is application for the bail of his client.

The application for bail was premised on Section 36(5) of the Constitution of the FRN 1999, Art 6 African charter and Peoples rights.

The prosecuting counsel objected to the bail application.

Earlier, Mr Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), who had earlier informed the court of his appearance for the defendant was opposed by the prosecuting counsel, who quoted different sections of the laws and authority to back up his argument.

The court held that the learned silk should step down for another lawyer to continue the case.

Both counsel again canvassed different authorities to back up their points on the bail application as the Chief Magistrate adjourned till another date for ruling on their positions and counter affidavit.

After over two and half hours, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abayomi Adeosun, adjourned for ruling on the bail application to December 20.