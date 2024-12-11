Farotimi: Obi’s visit to Afe Babalola sparks controversy

The visit of 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) in Ado-Ekiti, has sparked a wave of debate on social media.

The meeting, which took place amidst Babalola’s legal battles with Dele Farotimi, a key supporter of Obi’s presidential bid, has divided opinion.

A photo of Obi with several unidentified individuals at Babalola’s office went viral on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, with many questioning the purpose of the visit.

The controversy intensified when Farotimi, a Lagos-based human rights lawyer and activist who has been vocal in promoting Obi’s candidacy, was denied bail by a magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday. Farotimi faces defamation charges brought against him by Babalola over his book, “Nigeria and Its Criminal Judicial System.”

Moses Paul, an associate of Obi and a member of the visiting delegation, shared a post on X detailing the meeting.

He wrote that Obi visited Babalola at ABUAD’s office to discuss various issues, including the situation of Farotimi. Paul also mentioned that Obi later visited Farotimi’s prison, expressing solidarity and engaging in a private conversation to address the challenges Farotimi faces.

However, Omoyele Sowore, another 2023 presidential candidate, reshared the photo on his X account, suggesting that Obi had gone to Babalola to beg for leniency in Farotimi’s case. Sowore condemned the visit, likening it to “forcing Rosa Parks to return to the back of the bus” during the US civil rights struggle. He criticised the delegation for allegedly compromising the fight against judicial corruption in Nigeria.

In response, Moses Paul defended the visit, urging critics, including Sowore, to refrain from jumping to conclusions. “Those quick to judge should step out and move around instead of sitting comfortably in one place and merely commenting on the social media.”

“I was the only person who sat between Mr. Peter Obi and Dele Farotimi, and I know exactly what was discussed. It does not align with what you are claiming,” he said.

Aisha Yesufu, a leader of the Obidient Movement, also weighed in on the controversy. On her X platform, she questioned the critics, asking, “What do you really think leadership is? Being a hardliner all the time? At what point did you see beg (sic), or is it that it makes you look better? The lone star!”