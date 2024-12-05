Farotimi: LP Reps caucus seeks fair hearing 

The Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives has called for judicial neutrality, impartiality and fair hearing in the alleged defamation case brought against human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi by Chief Afe Babalola (SAN).

The caucus in a statement by its chairman, Afam Ogene on Thursday, expressed concern over what they described as “the growing trend of anti-democratic activities and developments that undermine Nigeria’s civil governance.”

Ogene, while making reference to the arrest and detention of Farotimi, said democracy was under threat when democratic institutions were manipulated against the people by highly placed individuals.

SPONSOR AD

According to him, the arrest of the embattled lawyer in a gestapo style from his office in Lagos State and the harassment of members of staff of his law office has sparked worries about the erosion of democratic principles and the silencing of dissenting voices in Nigeria.

Ogene said, “The judiciary remains the last bastion of hope for all citizens in a democratic society, as such, it is imperative that the judiciary upholds the principles of impartiality and neutrality at all times, regardless of the social status or connections of any party involved in a dispute before it.

“The Labour Party caucus is committed to upholding the values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and in this regard we call on the authorities involved in this controversial case to ensure that Barrister Farotimi’s rights and privileges are not denied.

“We also demand that the embattled lawyer be given fair hearing, and not made to suffer from any manipulated processes, as was alleged by him in a statement before his forceful arrest and subsequent imprisonment.”

Daily Trust reports that Farotimi had previously alleged in a press conference that a court process was initiated against him without his knowledge.

He claimed that a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, ostensibly for failing to appear in court.

Farotimi maintained that these actions were part of a deliberate attempt to manipulate the judicial process, ultimately leading to his arrest and imprisonment.