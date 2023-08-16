Farmers have abandoned farms in Niger over bandits attacks – Gov Bago

Niger State Governor Umar Muhammed Bago has lamented the nefarious activities of bandits, cattle rustlers and illegal miners among other criminalities in the State. He…

Niger State Governor Umar Muhammed Bago has lamented the nefarious activities of bandits, cattle rustlers and illegal miners among other criminalities in the State. He said the farmers are worst hit as many of them have abandoned their farm lands due to fear of being attacked.

He disclosed this when the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, paid him a visit on Tuesday, according to a release signed by the Corps’ spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, on Wednesday.

“Niger State is being refered to as food basket of the country largely due to our largest land mass in the country which is also suitable for agriculture and being made use by the government and large percentage of the people.

“But the growing security concern meant that our people are constantly at the mercy of bandits and other criminal

elements.” the governor lamented.

The governor who also decried nefarious activities of illegal miners in the State promised to continue to work on how to better equip the security agencies in the State.

Speaking during the meeting, Audi promised to further enhance the working relationship of the NSCDC and other security agencies in order to rid the State of all the criminal elements that have been terrorising it lately.

He said the Corps would strengthen its working synergy with sister agencies in the State. “We came around to see for ourselves, a kind of on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in Niger State and to familiarize with you. “We hope to work on our synergy with other security agencies in the state and create better security atmosphere for people of Niger State,” he added.

