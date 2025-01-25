Farmers abandon ginger cultivation over cost of seeds, disease

The price of ginger seeds remains at an all-time high of N210,000 per bag, further compounding the challenges faced by farmers in Southern Kaduna. To add to the current economic strain being experienced by many, the cost of a bag of fresh ginger has soared between N500,000 and N550,000. This reality highlights the growing demand for the crop, amid the persistent struggles of farmers battling the aftermath of the 2022 fungal disease crisis.

Fungal disease crisis of 2022: A turning point

In 2022, ginger farmers in Southern Kaduna, known for producing some of the best in the world, suffered a catastrophic blow as a fungal disease ravaged their crops, leading to the loss of billions of naira. Farmers who relied heavily on ginger farming as their primary source of income were forced to abandon their fields. Many switched to cultivating other crops, such as rice, beans, millet, turmeric, sweet potatoes and maize, hoping to recover from the devastating losses.

Recalling the events of 2022, Michael John, a ginger farmer from Kushe Kowi in Kagarko Local Government Area, narrated his ordeal thus: “Before the fungal pandemic, I used to harvest 350 bags of ginger annually. But since the outbreak, I have abandoned ginger farming entirely. The disease wiped out my investment and I have no fund to start again. The rising cost of seeds now makes it almost impossible to return to farming ginger.”

He recalled that many years ago, his community used to farm yams and groundnuts, but they gradually shifted their focus to ginger farming, abandoning other crops. Unfortunately, this decision led to financial struggles. We lost our capital and are now suffering.”

He further emphasised that he never received any grant or loan to support his ginger farming business. He appealed to the government to provide assistance to grassroots farmers like him, citing the rising cost of essential materials, such as seeds, fertilisers, insecticides and transportation.

John’s story is not unique. Across the ginger-producing communities of Southern Kaduna, 9 out of 10 farmers have either abandoned ginger farming or significantly reduced their operations due to the fungal disease and the financial challenges it created.

Drastic decline in supply

The impact of the fungal disease and the high cost of seeds is evident in the drastic reduction in ginger supply from Southern Kaduna.

One of the marketers in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, Babangida Abubakar, who spoke to Weekend Trust about the situation said, “In the past, from November to January we used to load over 200 trucks of ginger weekly from Southern Kaduna. But this year, we barely manage to load two trucks a week. The supply has dried up because farmers are no longer cultivating ginger. The high price of seeds is discouraging them, and those who dare to plant are producing far less than before.”

Another marketer, Rebecca Yakubu, expressed a similar concern: “The scarcity of ginger has driven prices through the roof. While this is good for those who still have some to sell, it is not sustainable. If farmers continue to abandon ginger farming, we may face a total collapse of the ginger market in Southern Kaduna.”

Rising cost of seeds

The current price of N210,000 per bag of ginger seeds is unprecedented. The price was significantly lower before the 2022 crisis. Farmers who cannot afford these prices are left with no option than to look for alternative livelihoods.

One of the major reasons for the high cost is the scarcity of quality seeds. The fungal disease not only destroyed mature crops but also rendered many seeds unsuitable for planting. Farmers who managed to salvage some seeds are now selling them at exorbitant prices, further compounding the challenges faced by their colleagues.

Calls for government’s intervention

Yusuf Danjuma, an agriculturist in Southern Kaduna, has called on the government to step in and address the crisis. He suggested the establishment of model farms where ginger seeds can be propagated and distributed to farmers at affordable rates.

“We need a practical solution. Instead of relying solely on research institutes, the government should create model farms within farming communities. These farms can be used to grow and propagate ginger seeds under controlled conditions. This will rebuild the confidence of farmers and encourage them to return to ginger farming,” Danjuma said.

He added that farmers need training on how to identify and manage fungal diseases to prevent future outbreaks.

Danjuma also emphasized the importance of unity among farmers, saying, “Ginger farmers need to establish a strong, inclusive and active organisation. Currently, there are too many fragmented groups, some with political agendas. A united front will give farmers a stronger voice and enable them to advocate their needs more effectively.”

He urged farmers to come together to form cooperatives or associations that could advocate their interests and pool resources for collective benefits.

One of the biggest obstacles to reviving ginger farming in Southern Kaduna is the fear of investing in a crop that could be wiped out by disease. Farmers who lost everything in 2022 are understandably hesitant to risk the little resources they have left.

Usman Yohannah, a ginger farmer from Kachia Local Government also said, “Ginger farming used to be a lucrative venture, but now, it feels like gambling. The fungal disease could return at any time, and without support from the government or non-governmental organisations, we are left to bear the risks alone.”

Similarly, Mary Audu, a farmer from Godogodo in Jema’a Local Government Area, lamented how the crisis affected her livelihood.

“Ginger farming was my main source of income. I used to make enough to send my children to school and take care of my family, but after the fungal disease, I lost everything. Now, I farm sweet potatoes and maize, but the returns are not the same. The high cost of seeds means that I cannot even think of going back to ginger farming,” she said.

Mary’s plight reflects the broader crisis facing ginger farmers across the region.

The decline in ginger farming has significant economic and social implications for Southern Kaduna. It is one of the region’s major cash crops, providing income for thousands of farmers and their families. The loss of this income has led to increased poverty and hardship in many communities.

In addition, the reduced supply of the crop has impacted local and international markets.

Nigeria is one of the world’s leading producers of ginger and Southern Kaduna plays a key role in meeting global demand. The current decline in production could weaken Nigeria’s position in the global ginger market.

Prior to the pandemic, the streets of Kafanchan were bustling with activities. Women, including girls and housewives, dominated the workforce, diligently cleaning and sorting the crop, while male workers focused on bagging, sewing, stacking and loading the produce onto trucks. Unfortunately, the pandemic has brought this vibrant scene to a standstill. The streets now lie empty, devoid of the usual hustle and bustle as there is no ginger to purchase and supply.

Looking ahead

Weekend Trust reports that the current crisis is a wake-up call for all stakeholders because without an immediate and coordinated action, the region risks losing one of its most valuable agricultural assets.

For farmers like Michael John, the dream of returning to ginger farming may seem distant, but with the right support and intervention, Southern Kaduna can reclaim its position as a leading producer of high-quality ginger, Weekend Trust gathered.

Highlighting the importance of research and disease-resistant seeds, Alhaji Muhammad D. Kassim, the chairman of Ginger and Turmeric Marketers Association in Jema’a Local Government said, “The fungal disease that affected ginger crops exposed the vulnerability of our farming practices. Experts need to invest in research to develop disease-resistant ginger varieties. Additionally, farmers must be trained on modern farming techniques and disease management.”

Also, Shedrack Micheal, a farmer and youth leader from Kagarko Local Government emphasized the need for financial support for farmers, saying, “Farmers who lost their crops should be given grants or low-interest loans to help them recover. Without financial assistance, many farmers will remain trapped in poverty and unable to return to ginger farming.

“I think the government and non-governmental organisations should provide subsidised seeds to farmers to reduce the financial burden and encourage them to return to farming ginger.”

As the price of ginger seeds continues to rise, the need for action becomes more urgent. The government, non-governmental organisations and the private sector must work together to address the challenges and restore hope to the farmers, who once made Southern Kaduna a hub of ginger production.