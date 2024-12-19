Farmer stabbed, bike stolen in FCT

A 43-year-old farmer, identified as Moses Tsarver, has reportedly been stabbed to death while returning home with a newly purchased Bajaj motorcycle along Dogon Ruwan community in Gawu ward of Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Gawu, Danladi Gambo, said the incident happened on Saturday, around 6:43pm when some hoodlums suspected to be motorcycle snatchers ambushed him and stabbed him before escaping with his bike.

He said the deceased was on his way back to his Dogon Ruwa village with the new Bajaj motorcycle, which he purchased after selling his beniseed at Izom market, Niger State when the hoodlums attacked him and escaped with the bike.

“The late farmer is a Tiv man and resided in Dogon Ruwa for years and was into farming, until on Saturday when he conveyed beniseed to Izom market to sell and used the money to buy a new bike. On his way back home, he was attacked,” he said.

According to him, the hoodlums stabbed the deceased farmer severally and left him unconscious before they escaped with his motorcycle.

He said the deceased was rescued alive and taken to hospital in Lambata, Niger State, but he died on the night of Saturday. The corpse was deposited at the mortuary.

Abuja Metro learnt that the corpse of the farmer had been conveyed by his family and relations to Benue State on Monday for burial.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, said the command was not aware of the incident but that she would find out from the division and get back to our reporter.