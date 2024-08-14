Farmer hacked to death in Ondo

Tragedy struck in Uba Akoko in Akoko Southwest LGA of Ondo State following the gruesome killing of a local farmer, Sunday Ayeni, by suspected herdsmen.…

City & Crime reports that Mr Ayeni (36) was hacked to death on his farmland in the local community after he reported the destruction of his food crops by the herdsmen to the elders.

A community leader, who preferred to be anonymous, confirmed the killing of the farmer to our reporter, revealing that a truce was made between the farmer and herdsmen by the elders.

He said the herdsmen, though were not happy with the settlement as they were made to pay compensation to the late farmer for destroying his crops and farmland.

He alleged that herdsmen later came back with a reprisal attack on the farmer and murdered him on his farm.

“The deceased (farmer) went to his farm with his dog, as usual, yesterday, but when he didn’t return on time, a search party was organised,” the source said.

However, the lifeless body of the deceased was reportedly found in his pool of blood, with his dog and cutlass beside him.

Reacting, one of the community leaders, Pius Imoru, said the locals had been thrown into mourning, adding that farmers in Uba Oka, Akoko, are now scared of going to their farms due to the threat of attacks.

Meanwhile, the Akoko Youth Forum (AYF) has condemned the recent unchallenged attacks on local farmers in the area following the latest killing.

Mr Ayeni’s tragic death marks the third case in the region within a week.

In a statement signed by the group’s president, Ibukun-Oluwa Akeju, it was mentioned that on July 30, 2024, Jatto Oluwaseyi, also known as Shabaley, was violently killed by armed bandits.

Mr Akeju expressed the group’s sorrow and outrage over the continuous brutal acts of violence on innocent community members, especially local farmers.