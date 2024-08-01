Farmer hacked to death in FCT

A 47-year-old farmer, Daniel Jacob, has been hacked to death by suspected herders on his farm in Dogon-Ruwa community in Gawuna Ward in Abaji Area…

A 47-year-old farmer, Daniel Jacob, has been hacked to death by suspected herders on his farm in Dogon-Ruwa community in Gawuna Ward in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A relative of the deceased, simply identified as Ishaya, said the farmer was declared missing when he did not return from the farm on Monday.

He said the family mobilised to search for him and that in the process his corpse was found in the bush with machete cuts.

He further said, “Before the man died, he complained of how he had a misunderstanding with some herders who moved their cows into his farm.”

A police source said, “The family of the deceased farmer reported the incident. Vigilantes led the police to the scene. It was later discovered that some herders who were migrating with their cows were behind the killing.”