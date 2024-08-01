Farmer forgives man caught harvesting maize in FCT

A farmer, Gimbal Gwatana, has forgiven a man, identified simply as Rabiu, who he allegedly caught harvesting maize on his farm in Tugan-Sarki community in…

A farmer, Gimbal Gwatana, has forgiven a man, identified simply as Rabiu, who he allegedly caught harvesting maize on his farm in Tugan-Sarki community in Dafa Ward in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

A resident, Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the incident happened on Tuesday around 11am, when the farmer caught the suspect.

He said the suspect went with a sack and was harvesting maize on the farm when another farmer alerted the owner of the farm.

He further said, “Even before the man was caught, the owner of the farm complained last Sunday of how thieves invaded his farm and harvested corn.

“Like that of last week, which was on Sunday, the farmer took vigilantes to the farm and discovered where thieves set fire and roasted corn.”

The farmer, Gwatana said that the suspect went on his knees and pleaded that it was hunger that pushed him to the farm.