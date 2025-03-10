farmer, brother killed in kogi community

Suspected herders have reportedly killed a farmer, Abuh Abutari and his brother at Abejukolo, the headquarters of Omala LGA of Kogi State over destruction of a yam farm.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday around 4pm when the herders allegedly shot the farmer during a heated argument on his farm at OjuwoAjochada.

“The herdsmen shot and killed him on his farm at OjuwoAjochada over an argument on crop destruction. His assailants thereafter used his phone to call his people at home that their brother had fainted on the farm.

“One of the victim’s brothers, who responded to the distress call and ran to the farm, was also gunned down in an ambush on his way to the farm to rescue his brother,” said Ahiaba Uchenyo, a resident of Abejukolo and a close friend of the victims’ family.

Reports from the area on Saturday evening noted that the Abejukolo-Ojuwo-Ajochada settlements experienced heavy gun shots throughout the night, which created uneasy calm among the residents.

The corpses of the slain farmer and that of his brother were said to have been recovered and buried on Saturday at Abejukolo.

“He (Abuh) is originally from OjuwoAjochada, but mostly resides at Abejukolo; and goes to his farm in Ojuwo. Until his death, he was among the largest yam farmers in the area,” said Amodu Opaluwa, a kinsman from Abejukolo.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP William Aya, did not pick calls or respond to text messages sent to him on the incident.