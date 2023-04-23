Farah determined to enjoy London Marathon farewell

British distance great Mo Farah is determined to enjoy his final London Marathon as he eyes the end of a brilliant career. Farah, a four-time…

British distance great Mo Farah is determined to enjoy his final London Marathon as he eyes the end of a brilliant career.

Farah, a four-time Olympic champion on the track, announced in January that 2023 would be his final year as a top-flight athlete.

He missed last year’s London Marathon with a hip injury but the 40-year-old, who has been in training in Ethiopia, is now ready for one final appearance.

Victory on the streets of London has eluded Farah, the 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion on the track at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games, and it would be a major shock were he to win today.