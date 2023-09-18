Fans to grab N940m prize in Madrid/easyMarkets contest

EasyMarkets, a pioneer in the Contract for Differences (CFD) brokerage industry, and Real Madrid have marked the three-year anniversary of their partnership, which started in…

EasyMarkets, a pioneer in the Contract for Differences (CFD) brokerage industry, and Real Madrid have marked the three-year anniversary of their partnership, which started in 2020 with a $1m (N940m) fan contest at the newly renovated world-class Bernabéu stadium.

The initiative promises innovative benefits for fans of both brands. The high point of the partnership celebration is the upcoming Bernabéu Crossbar Champion – Shoot for the Million promotion presented by easyMarkets.

It was inspired by the legendary example set by former Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos and current club ambassador as four lucky contestants will get the chance to hit the crossbar at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, and each win a $250,000 cash prize.

“We are excited to continue our partnership as the official trading partner for Real Madrid, a top tier team in the world’s most popular sport. Real Madrid’s history of excellence aligns with easyMarkets’ commitment to success in trading.

“As their preferred partner, we are proud to support Real Madrid and their wider community on their journey to trading greatness”, said Chief Marketing Officer, Garen Meserlian.

CEO of easyMarkets, Nikos Antoniades, said: “Our partnership thus far has been very successful for both our organisations. Real Madrid’s long-standing, victorious reputation perfectly complements easyMarkets, a company that has been active in the CFD brokerage industry for more than 20 years. We eagerly look forward to the durability of our successful collaboration and are excited about what this enduring bond will bring.

“Real Madrid, who has been awarded the title by FIFA as the Greatest Club of the 20th Century, has an immense fan base. Beyond the realm of sport, Real Madrid stands as a shining example of unwavering leadership.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...