Fans react as Yvonne Nelson reveals she was once pregnant for Sakordie

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has made some explosive revelations about her past escapades with Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is popularly known as Sarkodie.

In her memoir titled, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, the delectable actress claimed in a chapter titled, A Difficult Decision, chronicled her experience of navigating an unexpected pregnancy she had for the rapper and the difficult decision she made at that time about terminating the baby.

Narrating her experience, the actress wrote in parts, “I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict. ‘Charlie, it dey there!’ she exclaimed.

“On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.”

She continued in Chapter 8 of her memoir, “The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake. I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father.

“How was I going to bring another human being into this world to live like me, someone whose father would reject him or her as Mr Nelson had rejected me? If there was a way to spare someone else the trauma, I was contending with, why would I reject that option especially when I was not.”

It was gathered that the Ghanaian actress released the explosive memoir on Sunday and ever since, people have taken to social media to air their opinion over the incident.

On the microblogging site, Twitter, a user of the platform, @BongoIdeas tweeted, “If Sarkodie indeed impregnated Yvonne Nelson and had the baby aborted, then she should tell us how many kids she aborted for John Dumelo too!”

If Sarkodie indeed impregnated Yvonne Nelson and had the baby aborted, then she should tell us how many kids she aborted for John Dumelo too! pic.twitter.com/iI4g960dud — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) June 19, 2023

Another Twitter user, @BenopaOnyx1 via his verified handle claimed, “Sarkodie clearly explained to Yvonne Nelson her position in his life, made it clear he can’t drop Tracy for anyone. “Nkoso nu de3 m3tam nso still aa Woy3 me baby.”(sic)

Sarkodie clearly explained to Yvonne Nelson her position in his life, made it clear he can’t drop Tracy for anyone

“Nkoso nu de3 m3tam nso still aa Woy3 me baby” pic.twitter.com/kgD7sk0gFk — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, in the memoir, the actress also mentioned that during her relationship with popular singer, Iyanya, he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh. Reacting to the allegation via his verified Twitter account, the singer tweeted, “So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but…. For now make I go watch my new video Director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy.”

So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow.

I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but….

For now make I go watch my new video Director just send me now.

Love & Trust Ft Joeboy🎵 — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) June 19, 2023

