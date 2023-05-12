Fani-Kayode: Why Nigeria owes Atiku a debt of gratitude

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has claimed that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), murdered and…

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has claimed that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), murdered and buried the opposition party.

Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, said this in a tweet on Friday.

In the tweet, Fani-Kayode claimed Atiku ensured the PDP would never rise again, adding that Nigeria owes Atiku a debt of gratitude for destroying the party.

FACT CHECK: Was Peter Obi deported from UK as Fani-Kayode claimed?

Fani-Kayode: ‘Obidient’ bundled off Abuja aircraft is a terrorist

“One thing we can’t take from @atiku, the Waziri Adamawa, is the fact that he single-handedly did what no-one else managed to do since 1999: he murdered & buried the PDP & ensured that it can NEVER be resurrected or rise again. For this alone Nigeria owes him a debt of gratitude,” he tweeted.

Daily Trust reports that since the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC as the president-elect, Atiku has refused to concede defeat and he is currently challenging the outcome of the poll at the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

The hearings started on Monday, May 8.