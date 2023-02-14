Fani-Kayode: We won’t tolerate reckless utterances, DSS warns

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, warned all political parties in the country and their media managers to guide against utterances that could…

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, warned all political parties in the country and their media managers to guide against utterances that could lead to violence in the country.

The secret police specifically said it would not tolerate comments that could heat up the polity and undermine the peace and order of the country.

Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the service, stated this while giving an update about grilling of a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his recent comment on coup plot.

“Political parties and their media managers are advised to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections.

“This is to avoid heating up the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order,” the secret police spokesman said.

He further explained that the APC chieftain faced a panel that interviewed him on the subject matter, adding that the secret police granted him administrative bail and directed that he appears at their office every day starting on Wednesday, February 15, until he is asked to stop.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it invited Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to its National Headquarters, Abuja, on 13th February, 2023.”

“The invitation was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to national security.

“Chief Fani-Kayode faced a Panel which interviewed him on the subject matter”, Afunanya said, adding that investigations being carried out by the service continue.